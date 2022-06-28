Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 25,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

