Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 388 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

