biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BTMD opened at $3.55 on Friday. biote has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

