Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE BDT traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,941. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.04. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.61 and a one year high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.92.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

