Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $31.44 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $162,607.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010788 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

