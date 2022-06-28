BitCore Price Hits $0.0743 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $130,322.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,736.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.10 or 0.05743897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00077381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00574009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00529445 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

