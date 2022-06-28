Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,158. Blue Bird has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

