Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded up $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $512.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $556.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.