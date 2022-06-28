Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.27. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16. Also, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,740.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,984.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.