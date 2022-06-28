Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,323 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $23.93.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Steven P. Kent bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,043.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,800 shares of company stock worth $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares worth $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

