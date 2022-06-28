Bytecoin One Day Volume Reaches $15,106.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $15,106.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00576209 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

