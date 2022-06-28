Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,980 shares.The stock last traded at $114.08 and had previously closed at $113.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.