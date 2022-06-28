Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CANO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.90.

CANO opened at $4.83 on Friday. Cano Health has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

