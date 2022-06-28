Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 4,100.0% in June

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CAPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 117,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

