CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 1,611,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CBRE Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.