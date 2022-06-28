Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.74. Celularity shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
