Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.74. Celularity shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

