Ceres (CERES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,178.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $35.87 or 0.00176640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $197,720.78 and approximately $5,178.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,774.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.29 or 0.19349068 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00181134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

