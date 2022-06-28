Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

GNRC traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $222.09. 6,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average is $282.40. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

