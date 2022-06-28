Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. 17,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

