Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $630,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,443. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,294. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.28.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

