Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

