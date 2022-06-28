Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

