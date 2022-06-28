Cheuvreux Lowers Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indra Sistemas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.00) to €16.10 ($17.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Indra Sistemas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.10.

Indra Sistemas stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

