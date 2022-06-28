Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Cintas stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.39. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,900. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.