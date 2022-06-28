Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 1.7%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 564,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,710,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

