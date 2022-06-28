Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 173,310 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $840.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $161,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $187,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

