Comparing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antero Resources and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.62 billion 2.29 -$186.90 million ($1.30) -26.19 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.80 -$32.07 million ($1.60) -4.50

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -7.80% 10.73% 4.50% Amplify Energy -16.07% -18.64% 3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antero Resources and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 2 7 1 2.90 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $39.05, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Amplify Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

