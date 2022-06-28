Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 52,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $478.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,925 shares of company stock valued at $418,444. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.