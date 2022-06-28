Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $147.60

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.60, but opened at $143.86. Concentrix shares last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 199 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,234,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,079,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
