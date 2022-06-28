Contrasting Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babylon and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.15 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.35 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -14.60

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Risk & Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Privia Health Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and Privia Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 4 3 0 2.43 Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.46%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $38.09, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88%

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Babylon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

