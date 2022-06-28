Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CORZ. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.92. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.80 and a twelve month high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

