Covalent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Covalent has a market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,437.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.16696018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00181056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00074064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015277 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

