Cowen Cuts Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $20.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123,645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

