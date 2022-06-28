Credit Suisse Group Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $152.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.93 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

