Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a growth of 684.1% from the May 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,768. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.
