Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a growth of 684.1% from the May 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,768. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth $410,000.

