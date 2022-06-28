Critical Review: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) & Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -22.25% -738.94% -14.41% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 5 5 1 2.64 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 39.98%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 216.25%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $972.18 million 3.35 -$164.45 million ($1.24) -14.72 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 136.45 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -27.75

Hyzon Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloom Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves data centers, hospitals, healthcare manufacturing facilities, biotechnology facilities, grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, telecom facilities and other critical infrastructure applications. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

