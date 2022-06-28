Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading 2% Higher

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.41%.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

