Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys 43,242 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 5.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,135. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.