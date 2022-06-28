Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,808,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

