CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 299,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 423,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

