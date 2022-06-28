CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.71

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

