Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 17,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.