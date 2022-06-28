CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading Up 8.6%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 187,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 188,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$519. Insiders sold a total of 318,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,803 in the last quarter.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.