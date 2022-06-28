CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading Up 8.6%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 187,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 188,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.74.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
