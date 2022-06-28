Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $42.51. 415,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 280,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.74% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.