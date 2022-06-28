Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.64. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 19,275 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,875.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

