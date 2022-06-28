Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

DNKEY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

