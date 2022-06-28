Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

