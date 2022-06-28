Decentral Games Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $818,550.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,698.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.72 or 0.21154219 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00181508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 528,315,797 coins and its circulating supply is 520,834,048 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

