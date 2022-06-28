Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $396.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $315.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $295.59 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.