Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 217,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,965,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

